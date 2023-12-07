NF kicking off 'HOPE TOUR' at Schottenstein Center this July

COLUMBUS, Ohio — NF, a rapper and producer from Michigan, will be coming to Columbus this July during his "HOPE TOUR."
The 47-show tour will kick off at the Schottenstein Center on Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. and conclude in London, England on Oct. 15. NF will be joined by rapper, Cordae, at the Columbus concert.
Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster. Registration for Verified Fan Presale is open now through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. and can be accessed here.
The verified fan presale begins April 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets will also be available to the general public on April 7 at 10 a.m.
The tour announcement follows the release of Nate Feuerstein’s fifth studio album, “HOPE.” He is known for his quick-witted lyrics over hip hop beats and cinematic production, according to a release.
The North America tour dates will run as follows:
Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center *
Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena
Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena
Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center
Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena ^
Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena
Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena
Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena *
Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
Sun Sep 03 — Laval, QC — Place Bell