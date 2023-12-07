NF kicking off 'HOPE TOUR' at Schottenstein Center this July

The 47-show tour will kick off at the Schottenstein Center on Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. and conclude in London, England on Oct. 15.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — NF, a rapper and producer from Michigan, will be coming to Columbus this July during his "HOPE TOUR."

The 47-show tour will kick off at the Schottenstein Center on Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. and conclude in London, England on Oct. 15. NF will be joined by rapper, Cordae, at the Columbus concert.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster. Registration for Verified Fan Presale is open now through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. and can be accessed here.

The verified fan presale begins April 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets will also be available to the general public on April 7 at 10 a.m.

The tour announcement follows the release of Nate Feuerstein’s fifth studio album, “HOPE.” He is known for his quick-witted lyrics over hip hop beats and cinematic production, according to a release.

The North America tour dates will run as follows:

Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center *

Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena

Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center

Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena ^

Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena *

Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre