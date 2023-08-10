New Vision Dance Company brings 'Carnival of Wonders' to the stage

In addition to the performance, the event will feature thousands of dollars worth of raffles and prizes as well as fun carnival games for the kids at intermission.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — New Vision Dance Company is returning to the McCoy Center stage in New Albany for their all-new production, "Carnival of Wonders."

"'Carnival of Wonders: Dancing Under the Big Top' is a great way to start off your Halloween season," explained Melissa Gould, artistic director for New Vision Dance Company. "It's a family-friendly show for all ages. This show really is to, kind of, reach into our inner child and kind of celebrate the magic and the wonder of going to the circus or the carnival; the sense of awe and the wonderment of all of the magic around you."

The show will be presented in two acts. The first act is a series of dances inspired by the circus theme while the second act tells the story of a young girl who, after initially being frightened by the spooky carnival folk, runs off to join the circus by the end.

"I'm the Ringleader; I'm kind of in charge of the show," explained dancer Jess Gould of her character. "There's all of these amazing acts and characters like the acrobat and the contortionist. There's a lot going on."

"I kind of represent everybody's inner child," explained dancer Sally Squires of the character she portrays. "At the beginning, I'm just a little girl attending the circus. But, throughout the entire second act of this show, I kind of evolve and I become more and more involved with what's going on."

In addition to the performance, the event will feature thousands of dollars worth of raffles and prizes as well as fun carnival games for the kids at intermission.

"This Carnival of Wonders definitely has a little bit of a spooky edge to it," promised Melissa Gould. "So, if you are getting ready for Halloween and all of those fun celebrations, this is a great way to start by running away and joining the spooky circus."