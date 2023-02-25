Muse bringing ‘Will of the People’ tour to Columbus in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The multi-platinum and Grammy Award winning rock band Muse have announced a North American tour for next year including a stop in Columbus.
The 20-date trek, which will kick off in Chicago on Feb. 25, 2023, includes a visit to Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023.
The band released their ninth studio album “Will of the People” on Aug. 26. Muse will be joined by special guest Evanescence for the two-month tour.
Presale tickets will be available beginning on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register online at this link. General tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time at this link.
Muse Will of the People 2023 North American Tour
February 25, 2023 • Chicago, IL • United Center
February 26, 2023 • Minneapolis, MN • Target Center
February 28, 2023 • Austin, TX • Moody Center
March 2, 2023 • Houston, TX • Toyota Center
March 3, 2023 • Fort Worth, TX • Dickies Arena
March 7, 2023 • Columbus, OH • Nationwide Arena
March 9, 2023 • Toronto, ON • Scotiabank Arena
March 11, 2023 • Quebec City, QB • Videotron Centre
March 14, 2023 • Montreal, QB • Bell Centre
March 17, 2023 • New York City, NY • Madison Square Garden
March 19, 2023 • Philadelphia, PA • Wells Fargo Center
April 2, 2023 • Glendale, AZ • Desert Diamond Arena
April 4, 2023 • Denver, CO • Ball Arena
April 6, 2023 • Los Angeles, CA • Crypto.com Arena
April 8, 2023 • Las Vegas, NV • T-Mobile Arena
April 10, 2023 • San Diego, CA • Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 12, 2023 • Anaheim, CA • Honda Center
April 16, 2023 • Portland, OR • Moda Center
April 18, 2023 • Seattle, WA • Climate Pledge Arena
April 20, 2023 • Salt Lake City, UT • Vivint Arena