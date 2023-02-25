Muse bringing ‘Will of the People’ tour to Columbus in March

The band will be joined by special guest Evanescence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The multi-platinum and Grammy Award winning rock band Muse have announced a North American tour for next year including a stop in Columbus.

The 20-date trek, which will kick off in Chicago on Feb. 25, 2023, includes a visit to Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023.

The band released their ninth studio album “Will of the People” on Aug. 26. Muse will be joined by special guest Evanescence for the two-month tour.

Presale tickets will be available beginning on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register online at this link. General tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time at this link.

Muse Will of the People 2023 North American Tour

February 25, 2023 • Chicago, IL • United Center

February 26, 2023 • Minneapolis, MN • Target Center

February 28, 2023 • Austin, TX • Moody Center

March 2, 2023 • Houston, TX • Toyota Center

March 3, 2023 • Fort Worth, TX • Dickies Arena

March 7, 2023 • Columbus, OH • Nationwide Arena

March 9, 2023 • Toronto, ON • Scotiabank Arena

March 11, 2023 • Quebec City, QB • Videotron Centre

March 14, 2023 • Montreal, QB • Bell Centre

March 17, 2023 • New York City, NY • Madison Square Garden

March 19, 2023 • Philadelphia, PA • Wells Fargo Center

April 2, 2023 • Glendale, AZ • Desert Diamond Arena

April 4, 2023 • Denver, CO • Ball Arena

April 6, 2023 • Los Angeles, CA • Crypto.com Arena

April 8, 2023 • Las Vegas, NV • T-Mobile Arena

April 10, 2023 • San Diego, CA • Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 12, 2023 • Anaheim, CA • Honda Center

April 16, 2023 • Portland, OR • Moda Center

April 18, 2023 • Seattle, WA • Climate Pledge Arena