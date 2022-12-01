Country star Morgan Wallen to perform at Ohio Stadium next August

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country star Morgan Wallen will be performing at Ohio Stadium next year as part of his “One Night at a Time Tour.”
Wallen, along with special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman, will be at the home of the Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. on Ticketmaster. Fans can register now for tickets through Verified Fan at this link.
Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour U.S. Dates
April 15 - Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field
April 20 - Louisville, Ky. - KFC Yum! Center
April 22 - Oxford, Miss. - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - Van Andel Arena
April 28 - Moline, Ill. - Vibrant Arena
April 29 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 4 - Jacksonville, Fla. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 5 - West Palm Beach, Fla. - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 6 - Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 18 - Hershey, Pa. - Hersheypark Stadium
May 20 - East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium
May 24 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center
May 26 - Houston, Texas - Minute Maid Park
June 2 - Atlanta, Ga. - Truist Park
June 3 - Panama City Beach, Fla. - Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
June 9 - Virginia Beach, Vir. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 10 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Carolina Country Music Fest
June 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - PNC Park
June 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park
June 23 - Chicago, Ill. - Wrigley Field
June 30 - Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field
July 7 - St. Louis, Mo. - Busch Stadium
July 15 - San Diego, Calif. - Petco Park
July 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Chase Field
July 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. - SoFi Stadium
Aug. 3 - Detroit Lakes, Minn. - WE Fest
Aug. 12 - Columbus, Ohio - Ohio Stadium
Aug. 18 - Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park
Aug. 26 - Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park
Oct. 7 - Tacoma, Wash. - Tacoma Dome