
Country star Morgan Wallen to perform at Ohio Stadium next August

Credit: Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country star Morgan Wallen will be performing at Ohio Stadium next year as part of his “One Night at a Time Tour.”

Wallen, along with special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman, will be at the home of the Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. on Ticketmaster. Fans can register now for tickets through Verified Fan at this link.

Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour U.S. Dates

April 15 - Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field

April 20 - Louisville, Ky. - KFC Yum! Center

April 22 - Oxford, Miss. - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - Van Andel Arena

April 28 - Moline, Ill. - Vibrant Arena

April 29 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 - Jacksonville, Fla. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 - West Palm Beach, Fla. - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 - Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 - Hershey, Pa. - Hersheypark Stadium

May 20 - East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium

May 24 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center

May 26 - Houston, Texas - Minute Maid Park

June 2 - Atlanta, Ga. - Truist Park

June 3 - Panama City Beach, Fla. - Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

June 9 - Virginia Beach, Vir. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Carolina Country Music Fest

June 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - PNC Park

June 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park

June 23 - Chicago, Ill. - Wrigley Field

June 30 - Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field

July 7 - St. Louis, Mo. - Busch Stadium

July 15 - San Diego, Calif. - Petco Park

July 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Chase Field

July 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. - SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 - Detroit Lakes, Minn. - WE Fest

Aug. 12 - Columbus, Ohio - Ohio Stadium

Aug. 18 - Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park

Aug. 26 - Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park

Oct. 7 - Tacoma, Wash. - Tacoma Dome

