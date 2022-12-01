Country star Morgan Wallen to perform at Ohio Stadium next August

Wallen, along with special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman, will be at the home of the Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 12.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country star Morgan Wallen will be performing at Ohio Stadium next year as part of his “One Night at a Time Tour.”

Wallen, along with special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman, will be at the home of the Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. on Ticketmaster. Fans can register now for tickets through Verified Fan at this link.

Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour U.S. Dates

April 15 - Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field

April 20 - Louisville, Ky. - KFC Yum! Center

April 22 - Oxford, Miss. - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - Van Andel Arena

April 28 - Moline, Ill. - Vibrant Arena

April 29 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 - Jacksonville, Fla. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 - West Palm Beach, Fla. - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 - Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 - Hershey, Pa. - Hersheypark Stadium

May 20 - East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium

May 24 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center

May 26 - Houston, Texas - Minute Maid Park

June 2 - Atlanta, Ga. - Truist Park

June 3 - Panama City Beach, Fla. - Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

June 9 - Virginia Beach, Vir. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Carolina Country Music Fest

June 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - PNC Park

June 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park

June 23 - Chicago, Ill. - Wrigley Field

June 30 - Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field

July 7 - St. Louis, Mo. - Busch Stadium

July 15 - San Diego, Calif. - Petco Park

July 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Chase Field

July 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. - SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 - Detroit Lakes, Minn. - WE Fest

Aug. 12 - Columbus, Ohio - Ohio Stadium

Aug. 18 - Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park

Aug. 26 - Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park