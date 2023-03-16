Here’s what you need to know about parking in downtown Columbus ahead of busy Friday

If you're headed toward Short North, note that there is a lane closure outside of North Market due to construction.



As of Thursday night, prepaid parking was, for the most part, already gone.



Parking in one of the city's six garages located in and around the Arena District may be your best bet if you're hoping to find a spot. You can visit the Arena District's website for a 3D map of the area.



A reminder to drivers heading through downtown: the speed limit has been reduced downtown from 35 to 25 miles per hour. Columbus City Council approved the change in February and it took effect earlier this month.



For those not wanting to deal with a wait in ride-share or drive through traffic, taking the bus is another option to keep in mind. COTA will be running all weekend from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.