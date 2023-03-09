Lineup announced for this year’s WonderBus Music & Arts Festival in Columbus

Tickets for this year’s festival will go on sale Monday, March 13.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The organizers for the WonderBus Music & Arts Festival announced the lineup for the fourth edition of the summer event.

The festival will be held on The Lawn at CAS on Olentangy River Road from Aug. 25-27 with three stages of music.

Friday will be headlined by Pitbull and supported by Sean Kingston and Big Freddia.

Demi Lovato will finish off Saturday’s lineup that also features Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler and Dayglow.

The final day will see hometown band Caamp close out the weekend following performances by Portugal. The Man, Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes and Saint Motel.

Tickets for this year’s WonderBus will go on sale Monday, March 13 at noon. Single-day student passes start at $50 and adult tickets start at $65. Weekend passes will also be available.

Children 2 and under will be admitted for free and specially-priced tickets will be available for kids ages 3-10.

Organizers say the entire weekend will include a special spotlight on mental health education, treatment and research. Five dollars from every adult general admission, general admission plus and VIP ticket will go to benefit The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health and Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s On Our Sleeves.

2023 WonderBus Music & Arts Festival performers

Friday, Aug. 25

Pitbull, Sean Kingston, Big Freedia, .Wavrunner

Saturday, Aug. 26

Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler, Dayglow, Beach Weather, The Driver Era, Ruby Waters, The Heavy Heavy, The Orphan The Poet, Gold Park, In The Pines

Sunday, Aug. 27