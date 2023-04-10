Rapper Lil Baby announces nationwide tour, stopping at Nationwide Arena in August

The rapper is performing at Nationwide Arena on Aug. 26 as part of his nationwide “It’s Only Us” tour.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rapper Lil Baby announced he is touring the nation and it will include a stop in Columbus this summer.

The rapper is performing at Nationwide Arena on Aug. 26 as part of his nationwide “It’s Only Us” tour.

The tour kicks off on July 26 in Houston, Texas and ends on Sept. 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The tour is stopping in 32 cities across the country, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Boston.

The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho will be performing with Lil Baby for most of the tour.

This year, Lil Baby released a new music video for his single “Forever” featuring Fridayy. He also made a musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live in January, where he performed “Forever” and “California Breeze” from his album.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Wed Jul 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Fri Jul 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sat Jul 29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tue Aug 01- Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Wed Aug 02 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena+*

Fri Aug 04 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena+*

Sun Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Wed Aug 09 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Tue Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Aug 17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center+

Fri Aug 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum+

Sat Aug 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center+

Wed Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat Aug 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Thu Aug 31 - Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena

Sat Sep 02 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sun Sep 03 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Tue Sep 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Wed Sep 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Sep 07 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum*

Fri Sep 08 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sat Sep 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Mon Sep 11 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Tue Sep 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tue Sep 19 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center