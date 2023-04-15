Licking County’s Drug Take-Back Day slated for April 22

During Rx Collect: Drug Take-Back Day on April 22, anyone with prescriptions needing to be disposed of can stop by three locations in Newark, Pataskala and Hebron.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Licking County Health Department is offering residents a safe way to dispose of unwanted or unused prescription drugs next week.

During Rx Collect: Drug Take-Back Day on April 22, anyone with prescriptions needing to be disposed of can stop by three locations in Newark, Pataskala and Hebron. Those stopping by for drop-off are asked to put the unused or expired drugs in a clear plastic bag, and if disposing of medicine bottles, make sure to cross out personal information.

Prescription drugs can be disposed of at the following locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

Kroger Marketplace on North 21st Street in Newark

Kroger Marketplace on East Broad Street in Pataskala

Hebron Police Department on West Main Street in Hebron

Upon arrival, the health department asks that residents drive through the location, handing medication to professionals for disposal.

Items being accepted during Rx Collect include:

Unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs

Over-the-Counter medications

Pet medications

Vitamins and supplements

Medical Ointments, creams, lotions

Liquid medications such as cough syrup

Inhalers

LCHD also is collecting vaping pens and cartridges. Vaping pens without the internal batteries are considered household hazardous waste and will be accepted for disposal at the Drug Take Back Day sites.

IV Bags

Thermometers

Hydrogen Peroxide

Bloody or infectious waste

This year’s event was put together by the health department, Newark Police Department, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Licking Memorial Health Systems, Hebron Police Department and the Mental Health and Recovery of Licking and Knox counties.

For those in Licking County unable to make it to the Rx Collect day, there are six permanent drug disposal bins in Licking County.