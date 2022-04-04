Ice Cube, Willie Nelson among final acts announced for Ohio State Fair concert series

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The final performers for the Ohio State Fair concert series have been announced.
Rapper Ice Cube, country music singers Willie Nelson and Noah Guthrie and funk bands Lakeside and Con Funk Shun join the list of artists performing at the state fair this summer.
All concerts will take place in the WCOL Celeste Center.
Tickets for the additional concerts and events will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Those who are signed up for Ohio State Fair newsletters will have early access to presale tickets starting Wednesday.
Each concert ticket purchased in advance also includes admission to the Ohio State Fair.
Tickets for the previously announced acts are available for purchase here.
The concerts announced for this summer are:
Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.
- Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller
Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.
- Foreigner - Greatest Hits
Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
- Nelly with special guest Breland
Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.
- Dru Hill / Raheem DeVaughn
Monday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.
- Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom
Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
- Scotty McCreery
Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.
- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.
- Ice Cube
Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
- Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie
Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.
- Lakeside / Con Funk Shun
The concert series is what fans can look forward to as the Ohio State Fair makes a full return this year. The state fairs run from July 27 through Aug. 7.