Here are the county fairs happening in central Ohio this year

The coronavirus pandemic put many family traditions on hold in 2020.
Now with the vaccine rollout and fewer cases of COVID-19, Ohio is slowly getting back to normalcy after more than a year of shutdowns and restrictions.
Best of all, it's finally the season for county fairs!
The Ohio State Fair will not be open to the public this year but will focus on agricultural and educational competitions for guests and their families.
However, there are plenty of fairs to enjoy in central Ohio.
- Pickaway County Fair (June 19-26) – Visitors can learn about agriculture and create memories. Each day focuses on a specific theme and there's even a fairbook to help plan your visit.
- Franklin County Fair (July 19-25) – The fair will take place at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard. People can enjoy all the food and attractions the fair has to offer, including the Livestock Barn Petting Zoo and the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show. Children can also participate in the Junior Fair, such as horse shows and the veggie car derby.
- Delaware County Fair (Sept.18-25) – Taking place in Delaware, Ohio, people attending the fair can experience the All Horse Parade and The Little Brown Jug.
- Fairfield County Fair (Oct. 10-16) – There are many activities to choose from, including bull riding, horse pull and demolition derbies.
- Madison County Fair (July 10-17) – Families can participate in a cornhole tournament and watch the magic show.
- Union County Fair (July 25-31)
- Logan County Fair (July 11-17)
- Marion County Fair (June 28- July 3) – There's always something to do during the six-day event, whether if it's watching the Harness Race or the fireworks show on July 3.
- Morrow County Fair (Aug. 30- Sept.6) – The Morrow County Fair has been going for 171 years and counting. Organizers say it's a place for creative people to show off their skills and exchange new ideas.
- Knox County Fair (July 24-31)
- Athens County Fair (August 6-14) - Organizers say they plan to have a full fair experience this year. They also plan to allow camping the week of the fair.
- Coshocton County Fair (Oct. 1-7)
- Muskingum County Fair (Aug. 15-21)
- Perry County Fair (July 19-24)
- Hocking County Fair (Sept. 13-18)
- Pike County Fair (July 30-Aug. 7)
- Ross County Fair (August 7-14)