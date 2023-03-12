Harlem Globetrotters returning to Columbus for 2 shows on Dec. 27

Tickets for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows on Dec. 27 will soon be available for purchase at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will be making a stop in Columbus this December for their upcoming 2024 World Tour.

The Globetrotters will be taking on their rivals the Washington General at the Schottenstein Center and showing off trick shots for fans to enjoy. Visitors will see special pre-game, post-game and in-game entertainment.

Tickets for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows on Dec. 27 will soon be available for purchase at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

Fans can see Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham, Thunder and others in action as they face off against the Generals.

The team is nearing its 100th anniversary and has left its mark on basketball, introducing the "slam dunk," "jump shot," and "half-court hook shot." The Globetrotters were previously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.