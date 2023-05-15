Grove City announces lineups for its summer movie nights, concert series

The city on Monday announced the lineups for its Summer Sizzle Concert Series and Community Outdoor Movie Nights.

Example video title will go here for this video

GROVE CITY, Ohio — The summer fun is returning to Grove City later this month and families can enjoy free movies and concerts.

The city on Monday announced the lineups for its Summer Sizzle Concert Series and Community Outdoor Movie Nights.

The first concert starts on May 26. It will be on Fridays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Town Center Park, located at 3359 Park Street.

The movie nights start on June 21 and they will be on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. behind The Naz Church on 4770 Hoover Road. The city says each week will feature an interactive, movie-themed activity at 7:30 p.m.

You can see the lineups for the concert series and movie nights below.

2023 Concert Series Schedule

May 26, Grove City Community Winds (patriotic marches and jazz)

June 2, The Usual Suspects (blues, Southern rock, Motown and jazz)

June 9, The Twylights (classic rock & blues)

June 23, Ladies of Longford (contemporary Celtic, acoustic, pop)

June 30, 7-8:30p.m., Central Ohio Brass Band (patriotic marches and jazz)

July 7, Whiskey Would (classic rock & roll)

July 21, 50 Steps Up (rock)

Aug. 4, Lee Gantt Band (country, rock & roll)

Aug. 18, The Conspiracy Band (R&B, rock & roll and jazz)

Sept. 1, These Guys Live (variety, 80s and later)

The 2023 Community Outdoor Movie Night schedule: