Hilliard's Freedom Fest: What to know before you go

HILLIARD, Ohio — The City of Hilliard is celebrating Independence Day with its fourth annual Freedom Fest on July 1 at the Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park.

Kristan Turner, the events coordinator for the City of Hilliard, said that this is one of the largest events that the city hosts, bringing in about 40,000 people each year.

The event brings in food trucks, performers and fun and games for people of all ages while they await the fireworks show.

"We love the event, and we know our community loves it as well." Anna Subler, the community relations administrator, city of Hillard, said.

Here is your guide to the 2023 Freedom Fest:

Entertainment

The headliner this year is Jameson Rogers, with opening acts by Trae Myers and Dalton Dover. The National Anthem will be performed by 2022 graduate of Hilliard Davidson High School, Lisa Curtis.

Activities for kids, who are in pre-school and older, are available from 5 to 9 p.m.

A Kid Zone wristband will be required to participate in activities. The wristband pre-sale goes through June 30 at the Hilliard Community Center on 3800 Veterans Memorial Dr. The cost is $8 per wristband during pre-sale.

A limited number of wristbands can be purchased during Freedom Fest with cash only for $10 starting at 4 p.m.

Freedom Fest is partnering with the Autism Society to offer a sensory-friendly tent.

Several food trucks and Grandad’s Pizza will be available from 3 to 11 p.m.

To learn about all the food trucks coming to Freedom Fest, visit the Street Food Finder page.

What to bring

Chairs

Blankets

Picnic items

Seating is first come, first served. Personal items may be set up beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1. ADA-accessible seating is available at stage-right of the main stage.

The following are not allowed at the park.

Alcohol

Beach umbrellas

Drones

Glass bottles

Personal fireworks

Pets

Parking

There's limited parking at the ball fields at Municipal Park. There's additional parking at Hilliard Darby High School and Heritage Middle School. The free shuttle runs from the Franklin County Fairgrounds to Heritage Middle School from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Road closures

Scioto Darby Road will be shut down from Main Street to Leppert Road at 9:30 p.m.