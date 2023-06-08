Free summer events in the Columbus area your family can enjoy

Wake Up CBUS compiled a list of free events happening in the Columbus area for your family to enjoy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School's out, which means a summer full of fun and activities for the children.

Families are looking for what they can do this summer to keep their kids busy while also saving some cash. Wake Up CBUS compiled a list of free events happening in the Columbus area this season for your family to enjoy.

Movies by Moonlight June 6: Lightyear June 13: DC League of Super Pets June 20: Back To The Future June 27: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Unplugged Concert Series June 15: Robert Mason June 22: Bella Whitt June 29: Theo Perry July 6: Qamil July 13: Shaw Brothers July 20: Jesse Henry July 27: Kelly Zullo Aug. 3: The Randys Aug. 10: Donna Mogavero Aug. 17: AW Duo Aug. 24: Dave Buker Aug. 31: Lui Sept. 7: Whirlybirds Sept. 14: Sam Corlett & Sean Gardner Sept. 21: Colin John Sept.28: Phillip Fox See less



Family Flick Nights at Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater in New Albany

June 20: Despicable Me

July 25: Encanto

Aug. 15: Frozen

Sept. 26: Moana

*Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at 7:30 p.m.

Movies at McNamara Park in Genoa Township

June 10: The Rise of Guru

July 15: Lightyear

Grove City Summer Sizzle Concert Series at Town Center Park

May 26, Grove City Community Winds (patriotic marches and jazz)

June 2, The Usual Suspects (blues, Southern rock, Motown and jazz)

June 9, The Twylights (classic rock & blues)

June 23, Ladies of Longford (contemporary Celtic, acoustic, pop)

June 30, 7-8:30 p.m., Central Ohio Brass Band (patriotic marches and jazz)

July 7, Whiskey Would (classic rock & roll)

July 21, 50 Steps Up (rock)

Aug. 4, Lee Gantt Band (country, rock & roll)

Aug. 18, The Conspiracy Band (R&B, rock & roll and jazz)

Sept. 1, These Guys Live (variety, 80s and later)

June 3 at 11 a.m.: Post-Traumatic Growth: Finding Purpose through Fitness

June 16 at 7 p.m.: Veteran Voices: An Evening with the Blue Angels

June 22 – June 24: Free Library Days

June 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Resilience Summit

July 13-15: Pets and Vets Week

Topiary Park

Sundays in the Park

Mindfulness in the Park: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 6, 13, 20 and 27

LifeBalance Yoga: 11 a.m. on June 10, July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9

Movie Nights at the Park

June 23 at 9:15 p.m.: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

July 28 at 9:15 p.m.: Grand Budapest Hotel

Aug. 25 at 9:15 a.m.: Grease

PBJ & Jazz by the Jazz Arts Group: June 10, July 15, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9

Columbus Book Festival by Columbus Metropolitan Library: July 15 and 16

Museum for All

Through Museum for All, some museums in central Ohio will offer complimentary admission for visitors that receive food assistance, or SNAP benefits. The following museums are:

COSI

Columbus Museum of Art

Franklin Park Conservatory

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Ohio History Center

Ohio State Wexner Center for the Arts

Columbus Metropolitan Library

If you have a library card, you can get discounted tickets to certain attractions and venues in the Columbus area.