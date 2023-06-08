Free summer events in the Columbus area your family can enjoy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School's out, which means a summer full of fun and activities for the children.
Families are looking for what they can do this summer to keep their kids busy while also saving some cash. Wake Up CBUS compiled a list of free events happening in the Columbus area this season for your family to enjoy.
- Movies by Moonlight
- June 6: Lightyear
- June 13: DC League of Super Pets
- June 20: Back To The Future
- June 27: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Unplugged Concert Series
- June 15: Robert Mason
- June 22: Bella Whitt
- June 29: Theo Perry
- July 6: Qamil
- July 13: Shaw Brothers
- July 20: Jesse Henry
- July 27: Kelly Zullo
- Aug. 3: The Randys
- Aug. 10: Donna Mogavero
- Aug. 17: AW Duo
- Aug. 24: Dave Buker
- Aug. 31: Lui
- Sept. 7: Whirlybirds
- Sept. 14: Sam Corlett & Sean Gardner
- Sept. 21: Colin John
- Sept.28: Phillip Fox See less
Family Flick Nights at Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater in New Albany
- June 20: Despicable Me
- July 25: Encanto
- Aug. 15: Frozen
- Sept. 26: Moana
*Gates open at 6:30 p.m., movies start at 7:30 p.m.
Movies at McNamara Park in Genoa Township
- June 10: The Rise of Guru
- July 15: Lightyear
Grove City Summer Sizzle Concert Series at Town Center Park
- May 26, Grove City Community Winds (patriotic marches and jazz)
- June 2, The Usual Suspects (blues, Southern rock, Motown and jazz)
- June 9, The Twylights (classic rock & blues)
- June 23, Ladies of Longford (contemporary Celtic, acoustic, pop)
- June 30, 7-8:30 p.m., Central Ohio Brass Band (patriotic marches and jazz)
- July 7, Whiskey Would (classic rock & roll)
- July 21, 50 Steps Up (rock)
- Aug. 4, Lee Gantt Band (country, rock & roll)
- Aug. 18, The Conspiracy Band (R&B, rock & roll and jazz)
- Sept. 1, These Guys Live (variety, 80s and later)
- June 3 at 11 a.m.: Post-Traumatic Growth: Finding Purpose through Fitness
- June 16 at 7 p.m.: Veteran Voices: An Evening with the Blue Angels
- June 22 – June 24: Free Library Days
- June 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Resilience Summit
- July 13-15: Pets and Vets Week
Topiary Park
- Sundays in the Park
- Mindfulness in the Park: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 6, 13, 20 and 27
- LifeBalance Yoga: 11 a.m. on June 10, July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9
- Movie Nights at the Park
- June 23 at 9:15 p.m.: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- July 28 at 9:15 p.m.: Grand Budapest Hotel
- Aug. 25 at 9:15 a.m.: Grease
- PBJ & Jazz by the Jazz Arts Group: June 10, July 15, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9
- Columbus Book Festival by Columbus Metropolitan Library: July 15 and 16
Museum for All
Through Museum for All, some museums in central Ohio will offer complimentary admission for visitors that receive food assistance, or SNAP benefits. The following museums are:
- COSI
- Columbus Museum of Art
- Franklin Park Conservatory
- National Veterans Memorial and Museum
- Ohio History Center
- Ohio State Wexner Center for the Arts
Columbus Metropolitan Library
If you have a library card, you can get discounted tickets to certain attractions and venues in the Columbus area.
- Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
- National Veterans Memorial and Museum
- CAPA: Free Cartoon Capers at the Summer Movie Series
- Gateway Film Center From Book to Film Movie Series
- Columbus Recreation and Parks
- Columbus Museum of Art
- Ohio History Connection