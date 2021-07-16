Free live concerts return in August at the Columbus Commons

The concerts will feature local artists, such as The Navigators and The Deal Breakers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The summer fun continues in downtown Columbus with the return of more live concerts.

In celebration of its 10th anniversary this year, The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation announced the return of free concerts at John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons in August and September.

The concerts will feature local artists, such as The Navigators and The Deal Breakers.

You can see the concert schedule below.