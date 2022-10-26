Franklin Park Conservatory's holiday exhibitions opening this November

The 13-acre facility on East Broad Street in Columbus is showcasing "Holiday Blooms" and "Conservatory Aglow," which will run from Nov. 19 to Jan. 8.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is bringing back two of its holiday exhibitions in November.

The 13-acre facility on East Broad Street in Columbus is showcasing "Holiday Blooms" and "Conservatory Aglow," which will run from Nov. 19 to Jan. 8, showcasing holiday lights, poinsettia displays and more.

The conservatory will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the exhibitions, except on Thanksgiving day, Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to a release.

Visitors can stop by "Holiday Blooms" during their visit to the conservatory in the daytime and evening hours. The Dorothy M. Davis Showhouse will be filled with "extravagant vignettes" and poinsettia displays with winter decorations.

"Conservatory Aglow" is included in the evening experience and will require guests to purchase special engagement admission. The evening show will take guests through the gardens to see holiday lights.

In this year's glowing exhibition, the conservatory will have a rainbow tunnel, a disco dance party, a sparkling seascape, candy lane, candlelight pathways and more.

The conservatory will host musical performances during "Holiday Blooms" at 2 p.m. on select dates:

November 19: Columbus Rings

November 20: Vaud Villities, VOCALities

November 26: Harpist Alle Schwartz

November 27: Bryden String Quartet

December 3: Hilliard Davidson High School Madgrils Choir

December 4: Columbus Children’s Choir

December 10: The Columbus Chorus

December 11: Olentangy Orange High School Show Choir, Above the Noise

December 17: Winds Brilliante

December 18: Jonathan Alder High School Choir

Entertainment is also scheduled for "Conservatory Aglow" from 6 to 8 p.m. and performances for 7 p.m. on the following days:

November 25: The Amazing Giants Snowflake Rollerskaters

November 26: The Amazing Giants Acrobatic Duo

December 3: Scioto Valley Chorus

December 9: Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus

December 10: The Amazing Giants Acrobatic Duo

December 16: Urban Strings Columbus Youth Orchestra

December 17: Santa & Live Reindeer

December 18: Santa & Live Reindeer

December 19: The Music Men & Jen

December 20: The Amazing Giants Costumed Performer and Light Up Penny Farther

December 21: The Amazing Giants Mirror Duo

December 22: The Amazing Giants Bubble Babe

December 23: The Amazing Giants Holiday Stiltwalkers

December 26: The Amazing Giants Bubble Babe

December 27: The Amazing Giants LED Juggler

December 28: The Amazing Giants Mirror Duo

December 29: The Amazing Giants Costumed Performer and Light up Penny Farther

December 30: The Amazing Giants LED Juggler

December 31: In Full Swing Big Band

January 6: The Amazing Giants Holiday Stiltwalkers

January 7: The Amazing Giants Snowflake Rollerskaters