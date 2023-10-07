Franklin Park Conservatory announces return of Pumpkins Aglow exhibit

Pumpkins Aglow brings hundreds of jack-o-lanterns, light displays, family-friendly entertainment and more to Franklin Park's outdoor gardens.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Visitors will soon see the return of Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens' fan-favorite fall event, Pumpkins Aglow.

Pumpkins Aglow brings hundreds of jack-o-lanterns, light displays, family-friendly entertainment and more to Franklin Park's outdoor gardens. Some returning favorite displays include the gardening skeletons and pumpkin houses, along with new displays, the pumpkin tunnel light show and an alien invasion.

Each evening includes entertainment such as crafts, pumpkin-themed lawn games and a family-friendly dance area. Watch light-up jugglers Oct. 11-15, Wheel of Death on Oct. 18-22 or a sway pole witch Oct. 25-29.

The exhibit will be open Oct. 11-15, Oct. 18-22 and Oct. 25-29. For the Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday dates, the hours range from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. while the Friday and Saturday dates will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets for Pumpkins Aglow are separate from general admission tickets for the conservatory. Click here to get information about tickets.

For more information, visit their website here.

