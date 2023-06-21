Franklin Park Conservatory celebrating pollinators with event this Saturday

The palooza, celebrating birds, bees, butterflies and more, takes place in conjunction with National Pollinator Week that ends June 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is celebrating the earth’s pollinators with an event this Saturday.

Pollinator Palooza is a free festival that will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Community Garden Campus. There will be educational activities, live music, demonstrations, food trucks and more.

The event will include the following:

Organization Fair & Activities

Stop by pollinator-centric booths from the Conservatory and participating organizations for activities, crafts, games and more! The full list of participating organizations is below.

Exploring Pollinators in the Garden

Take a walk in the garden and observe bees in action. Led by Denise Ellsworth, the program director of Honey Bee and Native Pollinator Education, Ohio State Extension.

Food Demonstration

Taste delicious foods made with ingredients that are only possible thanks to pollinators. Led by Conservatory’s Culinary & Sustainability Educator Heather Bell.

Plant Sales

Natives in Harmony will have a variety of native plants for sale

Live Critters

Get an up-close look at local wildlife with The Bugman and For All Species

Live music from Greg Greyson

Greg Greyson plays a unique blend of soft rock with jazz overtones

Food Trucks

Machi Hibachi | Taquitos Food Truck | Turtle Island | Rime Time Pops



