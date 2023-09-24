Franklin Park Conservatory announces return of Harvest Blooms exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Football is back on television, the weather is cooling off and it’s time to put the shorts and sandals away. That can only mean one thing – fall is here. The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens ’ annual Harvest Blooms exhibit captures the spirit of the season. Rich displays filled with thousands of pumpkins, gourds, mums and cabbages; as well as the pumpkin houses, a pumpkin tree and a cornucopia aim to give visitors that fall feeling. Outside of this exhibit, the entire conservatory will reflect the changing seasons and scenery.





The Chihuly Collection, Paul Busse Garden Railway, Franklin the People’s Park exhibit and indoor plant collections will also be available for viewing. Harvest Blooms will also be available for viewing during Pumpkins Aglow, a special exhibit that runs during select evenings in October.



Visitors are also encouraged to follow along with the conservatory’s online Fall Color Report, especially for that perfect shade of orange or brown to enhance their experience at the conservatory. Peak color for fall foliage in Central Ohio is in mid to late October. The Fall Color Report is released each Thursday, where conservatory experts share what color guests should keep an eye on.



The conservatory encourages, but does not require, guests to reserve tickets in advance.



Harvest Blooms runs through Oct. 29 at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, located at 1777 E. Broad St.



General admission is $23, going down to $19 for ages 60 and older, $15.50 for children ages 3-12, $3 for those on public assistance through the Museums for All program and free for children under 2 and members. For more information, click here.