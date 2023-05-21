Evolution Theatre Company debuting 'McQueen' this week

The story unfolds over the course of one night as McQueen and a young woman named Dahlia journey through London.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Evolution Theatre Company in Dublin is set to bring the play "McQueen" to life, marking the first time the production has ever been staged outside of London's West End.

"Alexander McQueen was an iconic designer, he was a genius, he broke the rules, he was a visionary," explained Mark Phillip Schwamberger, executive artistic director of Evolution Theatre Company. "But, in that visionary, there's other journeys that he took to get to where he ended up. And, even in some of his darkest moments, he still could create these beautiful fashions that are still worn today."

Schwamberger describes "McQueen" as a dream play.

The story unfolds over the course of one night as McQueen and a young woman named Dahlia journey through London.

"It's a very inspiring story, I think, about getting through the rough times to understand the good times and the beauty that you can create," said Schwamberger.

To add an extra air of authenticity to the story, the production is working with a local Columbus fashion designer to recreate three of McQueen's iconic designs to be featured in the play.

"Theater is so important because, not only does it entertain, but it also inspires, enlightens and educates people."

The Evolution Theatre Company is no stranger to putting on plays outside of the mainstream.

"Of course, we are a theater company; of course, we entertain," said Schwamberger, "but we also produce plays that...are somewhat different - edgy, if that's what you want to call it. Because we're a very inclusive company, there are a lot of social issues that we bring out that we aren't afraid to talk about, aren't afraid to bring to the audience.

"All the stories are the same; we're all really the same inside; we all want the same things. We just have some differences, but the differences really are good. The differences should be celebrated, not hidden."