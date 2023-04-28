Drake adds 2nd show in Columbus on July 2

Due to the ongoing demand from fans, the rapper will also perform at the Schottenstein Center on July 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four-time Grammy-winner Drake announced he is adding a second show date when his tour with rapper 21 Savage comes to Columbus this summer.

Earlier this week, Drake announced he was performing at the Schottenstein Center on July 1 as part of his “It’s All A Blur Tour.” The announcement came at the time he added 12 dates for his highly-anticipated tour.

Due to the ongoing demand from fans, the rapper will also perform at the Schottenstein Center on July 2. He also added second shows in Austin, Texas and Charlotte, South Carolina — bringing his total number of shows for the tour to 57.

Tickets for the July 2 show go on sale at 1 p.m. on April 28. Tickets for the July 1 performance go on sale at noon the same day.

Tickets can be purchased on drakerelated.com.

Drake released two albums last year: the summer dance project “Honestly, Nevermind” and the collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018 when he headlined for "Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour."

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Jul 02 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Sep 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Sep 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *