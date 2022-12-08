Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe bringing 'The WORLD Tour' to Columbus in August 2023

The rock legends are coming off the heels of their Stadium Tour where more than 1.3 million tickets were sold.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two of the world's iconic and celebrated rock legends are making a stop in Columbus during their global tour.

On Aug. 8, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are performing at Ohio Stadium with special guest Alice Cooper as part of The WORLD Tour.

The rock legends are coming off the heels of their Stadium Tour where more than 1.3 million tickets were sold.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America,” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you,” Mötley Crüe said.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are kicking off their tour on Aug. 5, with their first stop being in Syracuse, New York.