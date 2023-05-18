Craig Ferguson, former ‘Late Late Show’ host, coming to Columbus this August

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts announced the event on Tuesday and will be selling tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show on their website.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Craig Ferguson, the popular late night show host, author, comedian and actor, is coming to Columbus this August.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts announced the event on Tuesday and will be selling tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show on their website. Ticket prices are between $30 and $50 and will go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m.

Ferguson will be traveling to the Southern Theatre on Aug. 30 as part of his “The Fancy Rascal Tour.”

Ferguson’s career is vast, spanning from film and television to hosting the “Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” and becoming an author. His most recent book is “Riding the Elephant.”

Before publishing his books, Ferguson starred in his own BBC television show before coming to the U.S. and appearing in shows such as “Maybe This Time” and “The Drew Carey Show.”