COSI bringing Titanic exhibition back next March

The Center of Science and Industry, located at 333 West Broad St., announced the new lineup of traveling exhibitions through summer 2024.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While COSI is introducing new traveling exhibitions this fall like Barbie and Creatures of Light, they will also be welcoming back a fan-favorite next March.

The first exhibition kicks off Oct. 4, and will feature Barbie. Kids can try on different careers and learn about the more than 200 different careers Barbie has taken on through the years.

Following the opening of Barbie, COSI is rolling out Creatures of Light, Nature’s Bioluminescence on Oct. 14. Visitors can learn about the different creatures that glow and produce light— from fireflies to deep-sea creatures.

Next March, “TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition” is being re-introduced, taking guests back in time to 1912 when the ship embarked on its first and final journey. Visitors will receive a replica boarding pass and assume the role of a passenger, following their journey on the Titanic.

The final traveling exhibition opens in April 2024 and will teach visitors how color carries information in nature. Whether it be from organisms in nature who use it to hunt for food and hide from predators, or what the colors convey in messaging from good luck to a sense of urgency.

"We are so very excited to be able to continue having award-winning impacts as we to bring timely and unprecedented exhibit content this great Central Ohio region", said Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI.