Smaller crowds, no flashing lights during sensory-friendly stroll for Columbus Zoo's Wildlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alongside the regular Wildlights event, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is also hosting a sensory-friendly light event.
The sensory-friendly event will allow visitors to take a stroll through the zoo's light display on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with fewer people, noises and flashing lights.
The zoo says the event is designed to meet the needs of those who may feel overwhelmed by a typical visit to Wildlights.
In anticipation, the zoo will be making the following changes to the event:
- There will be smaller crowds due to limited tickets for the event.
- Holiday music throughout the park will be turned off.
- All strobing, flashing and blinking lights will be reduced throughout the venue.
Sensory kits will be available for purchase for a $10 refundable deposit at the time of the event. The kit includes noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and a fidget device.
Reservations are required for this event and can be made here.
Tickets are free to zoo members and $16.99 for general guests. Parking will be free.
In addition to the lights, the zoo is also offering a sensory-friendly Santa experience on Nov. 15 for an additional $5 per group. Visitors can stop by the Suzie Edwards Education Classroom Building to visit with Santa Claus.