x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Columbus Zoo hosting annual spring event: Eggs, Paws and Claws

This year’s event will take place on April 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature egg-citing activities for families.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is kicking off the spring season with its annual Eggs, Paws and Claws event.

This year’s event will take place on April 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature egg-citing activities for families. 

Children will be able to take photos alongside the Easter Bunny and see Eggbert and Shelley’s Rolling Shell-ebration, the Egg-Splore-N-Find and more.

The Egg-Splore-N-Find activity will be presented by zoo ambassadors. Guests who participate will look for eight eggs hidden around the zoo and will collect a corresponding sticker for each egg. 

Once all of the hidden eggs are found, guests can then stop by the event information tent in the Entry Village to receive a prize.

RELATED: LIST: Easter egg hunts in central Ohio

The Easter Bunny can be found at My House in Habitat Hollow where guests can take pictures and meet the famous bunny. Pictures are available from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations can be booked here.

Guests can also stop and chat with egg ambassadors like Eggbert, Shelley, Yolko and Oh-No outside of the Lakeside Pavilion. There will also be character ambassadors meet-and-greets in front of Lakeside Pavilion. 

Eggbert and Shelley’s Rolling Shell-ebration will feature music and the egg ambassadors rolling through the zoo on the Character Express.

For more event and ticket information, visit the Columbus Zoo’s website

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Here’s what you need to know about parking downtown with March Madness, St. Patrick’s Day going on

Before You Leave, Check This Out