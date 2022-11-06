Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announces sensory-friendly Wildlights event

The sensory-friendly event next week will allow visitors to take a stroll through the zoo's light display with less noises, people and flashing lights.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alongside the regular Wildlights event, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is also hosting a sensory-friendly light event.

The sensory-friendly event will allow visitors to take a stroll through the zoo's light display on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with less people, noises and flashing lights.

The zoo says the event is designed to meet the needs of those who may feel overwhelmed by a typical visit to Wildlights.

In anticipation, the zoo will be making the following changes to the event:

There will be smaller crowds due to limited tickets for the event.

Holiday music throughout the park will be turned off.

All strobing, flashing and blinking lights will be reduced throughout the venue.

Sensory kits will be available for purchase for a $10 refundable deposit at the time of the event. The kit includes noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and a fidget device.

Reservations are required for this event and can be made here.

Tickets are free to zoo members and $16.99 for general guests. Parking will be free.