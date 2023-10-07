Nearly 100 Columbus toddlers gather for CelebrateOne First Birthday Bash

The festivities included music, food, birthday cupcakes, costumed characters, carnival games, bounce houses and more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 100 toddlers gathered at the Columbus Commons Saturday afternoon to celebrate their first birthdays for the CelebrateOne birthday party bash.

The festivities included music, food, birthday cupcakes, costumed characters, carnival games, bounce houses, early childhood education resources and a special gift from CelebrateOne for families.

“The purpose of the CelebrateOne First Birthday Party is to celebrate the monumental event of babies in our community reaching their first birthday and to connect parents with early childhood education resources so that their toddlers can thrive,” said Danielle Tong, executive director of CelebrateOne.

In 2022, approximately 17,250 babies were born in Franklin County and a total of 139 babies died before their first birthday.

“We have specific Columbus neighborhoods which continue to experience unacceptably high rates of infant mortality, with rates being disproportionately higher among Black infants,” Tong added.

Infant mortality is the death of an infant before his or her first birthday.

CelebrateOne was created in 2014 to reduce the infant mortality rate in Franklin County. In addition, CelebrateOne is also addressing the disparity among white and Black babies. Access to adequate housing, proper medical care, food and transportation play a role in this disparity.