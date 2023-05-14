Taco festival returning to downtown Columbus for its 5th year

According to the official website, the event is family-friendly and open to all ages. No tickets are required for entry.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The fifth annual Columbus Taco Fest is returning to Genoa Park on Saturday.

The event, taking place at West Broad Street, offers free admission to all and brings in local taco vendors, live music, activities and more. Festivities kick off at noon on May 20 and will wrap up the following day.

According to the official website, the event is family-friendly and open to all ages. No tickets are required for entry.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Columbus Diaper Coalition, which works to provide diapers to families who have financial difficulties.

“The Columbus Taco Fest has become a staple of the city’s food scene, and we are thrilled to continue this tradition for another year,” said event organizer Hugo Albornoz. “We are dedicated to providing a festive and inclusive atmosphere for all attendees, while also giving back to the community through our partnership with the Columbus Diaper Coalition. We look forward to welcoming the community to this celebration of the city’s culinary diversity.”

The festival's music lineup is included below:

The Labra Brother

Shakin' and Stirred

The Big Badd

School of Rock

Waves De Ache

The Fabulous Johnson Brothers

The Deeptones

Hesse Michael Barr & The Midnight Stars

The Wet Bandits

In addition to tons of tacos, event coordinators have put together a puppy dress-up contest. The competition will be held during the festival on May 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival’s sign up sheet says the contest will include three categories: Chihuahuas, and small dogs and big dogs of any breed.

The costumes will be judged for creativity and uniqueness.