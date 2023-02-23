2023 lineup released for Columbus Symphony’s Picnic with the Pops

This year's lineup features Ne-Yo, Ben Folds and tributes to Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston and ABBA.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Symphony has released the lineup for its annual summer concert series, Picnic with the Pops.

This year’s lineup consists of seven shows between June 17-July 29 at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for each show with performances beginning at 8 p.m.

Picnic with the Pops will feature R&B singer Ne-Yo, multi-platinum selling singer Ben Folds and tributes to Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston and ABBA.

The annual Fourth of July celebration performance will feature Grammy-winning Broadway artist Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale.

The series will end with a pair of performances alongside the Ohio State University Marching Band on July 28 and 29.

You can check out more details about each of this year’s shows below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center, by phone at 614-469-0939 or online at www.picnicwiththepops.com or CBUSArts.com.

General admission lawn tickets are $36.75-$47.25 in advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children ages 3-12 are $10.75-$15.75 with free entry for children 2 and under.

Full tables and single table seats are available for purchase from $63-$998. For more information, call 614-469-0939.

2023 Picnic with the Pops l ineup

Ne-Yo – Symphony with Soul

Saturday, June 17

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

R&B singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, record producer, and Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo joins the Columbus Symphony for his “Symphony with Soul” concert featuring all his hits performed with his band, dancers, and the Columbus Symphony on stage for one night at the Columbus Commons.

Super Diamond

Saturday, June 24

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Super Diamond joins the Columbus Symphony for an uncanny tribute to beloved, master singer/songwriter/performer, American pop icon Neil Diamond.

Patriotic Pops and Soul – featuring Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale

Saturday, July 1

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Featuring Grammy-winning Broadway artist Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale, the Columbus Symphony continues its annual Fourth of July celebration performing American classics with a soulful twist and a brilliant display of fireworks.

The Music of Whitney Houston: A Celebration

Saturday, July 8

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Windborne Music and the Columbus Symphony present The Music of Whitney Houston featuring Broadway sensation Rashidra Scott for an evening of hits including “Saving All My Love,” “How Will I Know?” “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?” and of course, “I Will Always Love You.”

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Saturday, July 15

Andrés Lopera, conductor

The Columbus Symphony and guests bring one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life, playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "Waterloo," “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen."

Ben Folds

Saturday, July 22

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter, and pianist Ben Folds brings his genre-bending music to the Columbus Commons, joining forces with the Columbus Symphony for one incredible night of music under the downtown stars.

OSU Marching Band

Friday & Saturday, July 28 & 29

Stuart Chafetz & Dr. Christopher Hoch, conductors