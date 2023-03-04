Columbus Metropolitan Library kicks off sesquicentennial with events, programs

During the birthday celebration on Saturday, several branches will be offering programs, games, crafts and more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Metropolitan Library kicked off its 150th birthday celebration Saturday with events across the Columbus community.

The library, founded on March 4, 1873 as a single reading room inside the original City Hall, has grown over the decades to 23 locations serving Franklin County.

Staff members at the Columbus Main Library and other branch locations are celebrating the library’s sesquicentennial for the remainder of the year, offering events and prizes to community members.

On Saturday, several branches will be offering programs, games, crafts and more. The new Gahanna branch was also welcomed with a dedication ceremony Saturday morning before birthday celebrations began.

Some cake to celebrate #CML150! Looks good enough to eat! (but please don't) pic.twitter.com/1n54HcqiwS — Columbus Library (@columbuslibrary) March 4, 2023

As part of their Sesquicentennial Author Series, the main library will be hosting the author of Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, on Sunday.

Throughout the year, the library is offering “Partner Days.” Those with library cards can get discounts at participating locations in the city.

For the full list of free library card days and discounts, click here.

Additionally, the main library announced that it will be hosting a new book festival this summer.