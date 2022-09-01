Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend. Here's what you need to know

The festival runs Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9 in the streets surrounding St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Italian Festival returns for another year and WBNS-10TV is proud to be front and center at the event serving as the main media sponsor.

The three-day event runs Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9 in the streets surrounding St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

The festival will include live music from Tre Bella (Three Beauties), Nick Cosgrove "Frankie Valli Tribute," Long Play – and many more.

Here's what you need to know about the 2021 Columbus Italian Festival:

FESTIVAL HOURS

Friday, Oct. 7: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8: noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9: noon to 7 p.m.

TICKETS

$10 at the door; free for 12 and under with adult admission. Weekend passes available for $15, includes 3 general admission tickets (1 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

You can preorder tickets here: columbusitalianfestival.com/tickets/

PUBLIC PARKING & SHUTTLE

Free shuttle parking is available at the Columbus State Community College south lot at Long Street and Cleveland Avenue.

The shuttle busses will be available at the following times:

Friday - 3:30 p.m to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday - 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Public paid parking is also available at the State Library, 274 E. 1st Ave.

Handicap parking will be available at the Capital City Awning Lot on 4th St. across from Smith Bros. and also at the meters along 4th St. across from the festival entrance.

FEATURED ENTERTAINMENT

Tre Bella (Three Beauties): Reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters Italian Style. This dynamic trio will entertain with American and Italian Pop hits.

Nick Cosgrove "Frankie Valli Tribute": Nick Cosgrove, star of the hit Broadway musical "Jersey Boys" presents a tribute to the music of Frankie Valli.

Long Play: Whether it is the first time you heard your favorite song on the road or that once-in-a-lifetime concert experience, Long Play evokes those memories every time they take the stage. Relive the moments you can never forget as Long Play masterfully pays tribute to the most iconic classic rock bands.

FESTIVAL MAP & VENDORS

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL