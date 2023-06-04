Columbus Commons announces schedule for 2023 summer events

The season starts with free daily carousel rides and the reopening of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Tortilla Street Food.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting April 21, the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons will kick off its season full of hundreds of events as summer approaches in the coming months.

The free events feature food trucks, happy hours, fitness classes and concerts at the six-acre park.

The season starts with free daily carousel rides and the reopening of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Tortilla Street Food.

Daily Events

Free Carousel Rides: Daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | April 21-Sept. 30

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Tortilla Street Food Cafés: Opening for the season on April 21 | Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Thursday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Weekly Events

Kickball facilitated by Go Kickball!: Mondays and Tuesdays, 5:45 to 8 p.m. | April-October

Free Fitness Classes facilitated by Raw Yoga 614 and Seven Studios: Tuesday, May 2 through Wednesday, Sept. 27

Tuesdays - Yoga, 5:30 p.m., Yoga 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays - Cardio, 5:30 p.m., Yoga, 6:30 p.m.

Breakfast at the Commons: Wednesdays, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. | May 3 through Oct. 25

Food Truck Food Court: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | May 4 through Oct. 26

Free Commons for Kids: Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | June 9 through Aug. 12

Monthly Events

Brews in the Bosque: First Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m. | May 3 through Oct. 4

One-Time Events

Free Family Fun Day: Saturday, May 27 | 4 to 8 p.m. (3 p.m. Sensory Hour)

Free Movie Nights: May 27- Moana, June 23 - The Lion King, July 14 - Shrek, and Sept. 9 - Encanto | 8:15 p.m.

Free Shadowbox Live Performance: Sunday, May 28 | 7 p.m.

Free Local + Live Concerts: Thursdays in August | 7 p.m.

Aug. 3 – Grassinine and North to Nashville

Aug.10 – The Deeptones and The Fuzz (Police Tribute)

Aug. 17 – The Spikedrivers and The Ark Band (Tribute to Bob Marley)

Aug. 24 – Re Do and Deal Breakers (Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire)

Aug .31 – Reaganomics and Mojoflo

Free Navigators Concert: Friday, Aug. 18 | 7 p.m.

Free Harvest Fair: Saturday, Sept. 9 | 4 to 8 p.m.

External Events

Capital City Half Marathon Finish-Line Party & Post-Race Concert presented by M3S Sports: Saturday, April 29 | 8 a.m.

Free Concert for Community presented by Harmony Project: Thursday, May 18 | 6 p.m.

Girls on the Run Central Ohio Spring 5K presented by Girls on the Run of Central Ohio: Sunday, May 21 | 8 a.m.

Summer 614 Concert presented by Fame Productions: Saturday, June 3 | 3 p.m.