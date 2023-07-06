Columbus Arts Festival returns this weekend: What to know before you go

More than 225 visual artists, three stages of performances and dozens of food vendors will be stationed around the Scioto Mile for the three-day festival.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly half a million people are expected to stop by the 61st annual Columbus Arts Festival along the downtown riverfront this weekend.

The festival, taking place June 9-11, is hosted by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, with help from the American Electric Power Foundation and other sponsors.

What’s new this year?

Headliners on the Genoa Park Main Stage

Fashion at the Fest

Scribble Mini Mural Festival

Teen Art Gallery

The Largest Emerging Festival Artist Class

Boozy slushies from High Bank Distillery

Rhinegeist Brews “Sketch” Just for the Festival

Patron Party at The Junto

Festival hours & location

Friday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: June 10 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Note: Artists have the option to shut down their booths at 9 p.m.

Festival map

You can download the full map here.

Parking & transportation

Patrons will be able to park along the Scioto Mile and in surrounding garages.

The closest garages on the east side of the river are the Columbus Commons, RiverSouth at Front and Rich and LeVeque Tower Garage at Broad and Front.

On the west side, guests can park in the River & Rich garage off McDowell Street, the Gravity Garage on McDowell south of Broad Street and the Starling Garage at Starling and State streets.

There is also road parking in the city that can be utilized, however, any "no parking" signs must be obeyed.

Visitors who street park can either pay at the nearest kiosk or with their mobile device by either downloading the ParkColumbus app, texting “park” to 77223 or scanning a QR code, found on signage throughout downtown, to pay online.

COTA will be running all weekend and make stops along High and Front streets throughout downtown. Visit https://ride.cota.com/#/ to learn more about the routes and plan your trip ahead.

Street closures

Starting at noon on Wednesday, certain streets in the downtown Columbus area will close in preparation for the festival.

Parking kiosk spots around the festival site will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The kiosk spots on both sides of Washington Boulevard will be closed all week.

The following streets will close at noon on Wednesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday:

South Civic Center from Broad to Main Street

South Second Street from Main to Mound Street (open to local traffic)

South Civic Center from Mound to Main Street (open to local traffic)

Main (Rich west of the river) from east side of Lucas to Front Street (local traffic only starting at McDowell)

South Ludlow Street from Town to Main Street (open at Town to local traffic)

West Cherry from South Second Street to South Ludlow

Washington from Main to Broad Street

Rich Street (Town west of the river) from the east side of Lucas to Front Street (open to local traffic on Starling)

Noble Street east side of South Second to South Civic Center Drive

Jewett Street from Mound to Main Street

Town Street from Front to Civic Center Drive (open to local traffic)

Belle Street from State to Main Street

Starling Street from State to Main Street (open to local traffic)

Chapel Street south of State