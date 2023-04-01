LIST: Easter egg hunts in central Ohio

Looking for Easter egg hunts and roll races in your area? 10TV has your list of central Ohio events for the upcoming holiday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easter Sunday is almost here and communities throughout central Ohio are preparing for an eventful season with egg hunts, roll races and more!

10TV has compiled a list of activities in the area that will be taking place on or ahead of the April 9th holiday.

Community Easter Egg Hunts

*For full event details, click on the name of the community to be directed to a website or event page.

Amanda

Tuesday, April 4 at noon

Ed Wolfe Park | 6010 Amanda-Southern Rd SW

Bexley

Saturday, April 8 at noon

Jeffrey Park | 165 North Parkview Ave.

Canal Winchester

Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

McGill Park | 6725 Lithopolis-Winchester Rd.

Delaware

Saturday, April 1, 2023

There will be Easter egg hunts at two locations:

Mingo Park | 500 E Lincoln Ave.

Veterans Park | 1121 S Houk Rd.

Dublin

Saturday, April 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Historic Dublin Business Association | Bridge and High streets

Gahanna

Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.

Hannah Park | 6547 Clark State Road

Genoa Township

Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.

Westerville Central High School | 7118 Mt Royal Ave.

Grandview Heights

Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wyman Woods Park | 1515 Goodale Blvd.

Grove City

Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Century Village | 4185 Orders Rd.

Hilliard

Columbus Bunny Run & Hilliard KidFest | Saturday, March 25 at 8 a.m.

Franklin County Fairgrounds | 4100 Columbia St.

Pickerington

Breakfast with the Bunny [SOLD OUT]

Saturday, April 1 at 8 a.m.

150 Hereford Dr.

Powell

Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Village Green Park | 301 Wessel Dr.

Sunbury

Saturday, April at 11 a.m.

The Park at General Rosecrans | 301 South Miller Dr.

Upper Arlington

Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Thompson Park | 4250 Woodbridge Rd.

Westerville

Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Hoff Woods Park | 556 McCorkle Blvd.

Worthington

Saturday, April 1 at noon

Village Green | Corners of SR 161 and High Street

OTHER EVENTS

The Polaris Fashion Place will be offering a scavenger hunt for kids on March 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will begin in the Center Court where kids will have to find Easter-themed images throughout the shopping center.

Easton Town Center is holding its annual egg hunt from March 24 through April 16. To earn a "special Easter surprise," visitors have to find five or more eggs and turn in a worksheet. The hunt begins at the Guest Services desk where you can pick up the scavenger hunt paper.

Eggs, Paws and Claws

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be holding two-day Easter event from April 7 and 8 at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to get photos with an Easter Bunny, see Eggbert and Shelley's Rolling Shell-A-Bration, participate in Egg-Splore-N-Find and more.

Columbus Bunny Run 2023

The Bunny Run is either one and a half to three miles or a quarter to half of a mile. It's being held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. This year's run on March 25 begins at 8 a.m. and wraps up at 11 a.m. Registration fees and race start time can be found here.

Here is where you can get photos with the Easter bunny:

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available during Eggs, Paws and Claws event from April 7 to April 8.



A sensory friendly Easter Bunny experience will take place in the Suzie Edwards Conservation Education building on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those needing reduced noises, decreased visual stimulation and controlled crowds.

Easton Town Center

The Easter Bunny will be hopping through the Easton Town Center and handing out candy the following days:

March 31st, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

April 1-2, noon – 6 p.m.

April 7, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

April 8, noon – 6 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will be making a stop at Polaris Fashion Place from March 12 to April 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

From March 17 to April 8, the Easter Bunny will be hopping through Tuttle Mall. Those who visit will receive a free issue of Highlights magazine and access to MyPhoto. A sensory-friendly event will be held on Sunday, March 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.