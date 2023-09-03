Bruce Springsteen concert at Nationwide Arena postponed due to illness

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will have to wait a little bit longer to see The Boss in Columbus.
The Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment said Thursday night's show at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to an illness.
Fans are asked to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for a rescheduled show, which is yet to be announced.
Springsteen's return to Columbus was announced last year as part of a tour in the U.S. through early 2023 before heading to Europe for stadium shows.
This was the group's first tour since wrapping The River Tour in Australia in February 2017 and the first tour in North America since 2016.
You can check out the remaining dates for the U.S. tour below.
- March 12: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
- March 14: Albany, NY - MVP Arena
- March 16: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- March 18: State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
- March 20: Boston, MA - TD Garden
- March 23: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- March 25: Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
- March 27: Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena
- March 29: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- April 1: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- April 3: Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- April 5: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- April 7: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena
- April 9: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
- April 11: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
- April 14: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center