Bruce Springsteen concert at Nationwide Arena postponed due to illness

Fans are asked to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for a rescheduled show, which is yet to be announced.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will have to wait a little bit longer to see The Boss in Columbus.

The Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment said Thursday night's show at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to an illness.

Springsteen's return to Columbus was announced last year as part of a tour in the U.S. through early 2023 before heading to Europe for stadium shows.

This was the group's first tour since wrapping The River Tour in Australia in February 2017 and the first tour in North America since 2016.

