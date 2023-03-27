Breakaway Music Festival announces lineup for Columbus

The festival will be held at Historic Crew Stadium from August 25–26.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Organizers for the Breakaway Music Festival have announced the lineup for this summer’s event.

The festival will take place on Aug. 25 and 26 at Historic Crew Stadium.

This year’s lineup features Flume, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Chris Lake, San Holo, Elderbrook, Bryce Vine, Hayden James, Knock2 and Snakehips.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and include two-day general admission, VIP and Ultra VIP with passes available for side-stage viewing and after party.

According to the festival’s website, single-day passes are coming soon.