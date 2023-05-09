Boys II Men, Martina McBride performing at Columbus Commons this summer

Fans can get free tickets for the Martina McBride show on June 14 a.m. and tickets for the Boyz II Men can be reserved starting July 26 at 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation and Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) announced two artists who fans can see for free this summer.

Martina McBride and Boyz II Men are performing at the Columbus Commons in July and August, respectively. While the concerts are free, fans will need tickets to attend the performances.

Martina McBride will perform at the Commons with Harper Grace on July 9. Boyz II Men is bringing the Harmonic Soul Band as a special guest on Aug. 25. Gates for both shows open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans can get tickets for the Martina McBride show on June 14 a.m. and tickets for the Boyz II Men can be reserved starting July 26 at 10 a.m.

The concert announcements come as the Columbus Commons kicked off its 2023 summer event season. Those around downtown Columbus during the week can enjoy the daily, weekly and monthly events, including the Food Truck Food Court and free carousel rides.

