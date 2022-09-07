Blake Shelton's tour coming to Columbus in March 2023

The singer will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 10, 2023 as part of the "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Blake Shelton is coming to Columbus next year!

The singer will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 10, 2023 as part of the "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour." CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean will be joining Shelton on the tour.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk,” Shelton said.

Tickets for the Columbus performance will go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster's website.

The tour comes as Shelton released his newest single "No Body" in August. His latest studio album, "Body Language", featured hits like "Happy Anywhere" featuring Gwen Stefani.

The "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" officially kicks off on Feb. 16, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Full list of tour dates:

February 16 // Lincoln, NE // Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 // Sioux Falls, SD // Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

February 18 // St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center

February 23 // Greensboro, NC // Greensboro Coliseum

February 24 // Knoxville, TN // Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 // Birmingham, AL // Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 // Jacksonville, FL // VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 3 // Tampa, FL // Amalie Arena

March 4 // Orlando, FL // Amway Center

March 9 // Louisville, KY // KFC Yum! Center

Friday, March 10 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

March 11 // Indianapolis, IN // Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 // Little Rock, AR // Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 // Oklahoma City, OK // Paycom Center

March 18 // Kansas City, MO // T-Mobile Center

March 23 // Cincinnati, OH // Heritage Bank Center

March 24 // Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena