Bert Kreischer coming to Nationwide Arena next spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Comedian, actor and author Bert Kreischer will make a stop at Nationwide Arena next spring on his “Tops Off World Tour.”

Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming stand-up comedy show through Ticketmaster beginning on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Kreischer will kick off the tour in January, bringing his shirtless antics to dozens of cities across the country.

He is one of the top-grossing stand-up comics in the business and was recently named one of the United State's top stand-up comics over the past decade by The Guardian.

In addition to his stand-up work, Kreischer hosts a podcast, called Bertcast, where he has released more than 500 episodes. He also released “The Machine,” “Razzle Dazzle,” “Secret Time” and “Hey Big Boy” on Netflix.

More information on the tour is available on Kreischer’s website.

2024 Tour Dates:

1/18/24 - Tucson, AZ / Tucson Arena

1/19/24 - El Paso, TX / Don Haskins Center

1/20/24 - San Antonio, TX / Frost Bank Center

1/21/24 - Amarillo, TX / Amarillo Civic Center

2/1/24 - Casper, WY / Ford Wyoming Center

2/2/24 - Loveland, CO / Blue Arena

2/3/24 - Colorado Springs, CO / Broadmoor World Arena

2/4/24 - Rio Rancho, NM / Rio Rancho Events Center

2/15/24 - Bakersfield, CA / Mechanics Bank Arena

2/16/24 – Reno, NV / Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – Grand Theatre

2/17/24 - San Francisco, CA / Chase Center

2/18/24 - Stockton, CA / Stockton Arena

3/7/24 - Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena

3/8/24 - Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

3/9/24 - Ottawa, ON / The Arena at TD Place

3/10/24 - Kingston, ON / Leon’s Centre

3/14/24 - Erie, PA / Erie Insurance Arena

3/15/24 - Dayton, OH / Nutter Center

3/16/24 – Atlantic City, NJ / Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

3/17/24 - Salisbury, MD / Wicomico Civic Center

4/4/24 - Chicago, IL / United Center

4/5/24 - Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena

4/6/24 - Knoxville, TN / Thompson-Boling Arena

4/7/24 - Harrisonburg, VA / Atlantic Union Bank Center

4/11/24 - Columbia, SC / Colonial Life Arena

4/12/24 - Birmingham, AL / Legacy Arena at the BJCC

4/14/24 - Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center

4/25/24 - Portland, ME / Cross Insurance Arena

4/26/24 – Uncasville, CT / Mohegan Sun Arena

4/27/24 - Reading, PA / Santander Arena

4/28/24 - Fayetteville, NC / Crown Coliseum

5/16/24 – Thackerville, OK / WinStar World Casino and Resort – Lucas Oil Live

5/17/24 - Tulsa, OK / BOK Center