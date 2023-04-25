Pop superstar Barry Manilow to perform in Columbus this summer

Tickets for the Columbus show go on sale on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Presales begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A pop superstar is back by popular demand and planning to stop in Columbus this summer.

Barry Manilow on Tuesday announced more dates for his U.S. Arena Tour, which includes a stop in Ohio’s capital city. Other stops include Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and Kentucky.

The nationwide tour begins on May 31 at Radio City Music Center in New York City. Barry Manilow is performing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Aug. 25.

Barry Manilow is considered to be one of the world’s all-time best-selling recording artists. According to Billboard and R&R magazines, he is ranked the top adult contemporary artist of all time.

His top songs include “Copacabana,” “Can’t Smile Without You” and “Somewhere Down The Road.”

You can find the full list of tour dates below.

May 31 - June 4: Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY

Aug. 17: CGF Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

Aug. 18: Santander Arena, Reading, PA

Aug. 21: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Aug. 22: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Aug. 24: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Aug. 25: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Aug. 26, Heritage Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH

