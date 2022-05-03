Sunday at The Arnold brings bodybuilding's biggest names, return of 5k Pump & Run

Winners of the Arnold Classic and Classic Physique contests, Brandon Curry and Terrence Ruffin, were invited to join Arnold Schwarzenegger on stage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Sunday, fans at the Arnold Sports Festival gathered in the Battelle Grand Ballroom to hear from some of the biggest names in bodybuilding and fitness.

Outside of the fitness competitions, another highlight of the weekend is the Arnold showcase, hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.

The Q&A event featured:

Ronnie "King" Coleman, who has won eight Mr. Olympia titles

Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, a two-time reigning Mr. Olympia

Lee Haney, the first man to break Schwarzenegger’s record for most Mr. Olympia wins

Chris Bumstead, three-time Classic Physique Olympia Champion

Winners of the Arnold Classic and Classic Physique contests, Brandon Curry and Terrence Ruffin, were also invited to join the men on stage.

In addition, the Arnold Sports Festival 5K Pump & Run returned for its 18th year on Sunday.

Fans were there to cheer on athletes from more than 30 states as they went head-to-head for the title of overall fitness.

Each participant bench pressed a percentage of their body weight before running a 5K. Each lift, up to a max of 30, reduced their 5-kilometer run time by 30 seconds. the pump & run holds a record of 1,000 competitors.

"It's like the biggest event of its kind in the country. We have like four times what anyone else has. Most pump & runs I know have about 150. We usually have 950 people registered for the pump & run," said Matt McGowan, the race director.

For the first time, the World's Strongest Firefighter competition will be held in Columbus as a part of the Arnold Sports Festival.