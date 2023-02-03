Arnold Sports Festival expected to bring boost to local businesses

Event leaders estimate that direct spending from visitors will amount to $15.6 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Arnold Sports Festival is now underway in Columbus, and this year, event leaders are expecting an attendance of 100,000 people.

As thousands flock to the city to watch 12,000 athletes compete, event leaders are estimating that direct spending from the festival will amount to $15.6 million.

Many people attending are visiting Columbus for the first time.

“Less than a year ago I got into bodybuilding and I've just been a fanatic about it ever since,” said Kenny Davis, who's visiting from Pennsylvania. “And here I am at the Arnold and I'm excited.”

Davis is a first-time spectator, hoping to come back next year as a competitor.

“I'm hoping to compete in classic physique,” he said.

The weekend-long event with visitors from all over the country gives Columbus businesses a welcomed boost.

Barley's, located across the street from the convention center, had to make sure they had enough staff this weekend.

“We're really, really crossing our fingers that this year it's back to normal.. business as usual,” said Ian Boyland, Barley’s manager.

While most are anticipating an influx in customers, one local Franklinton bar will be missing out on the business after a car crashed into their building on Wednesday.

“We were sitting here answering some emails and then a car came right through the front,” said Justin Ryan, General Manager of Taft’s Brewpourium Columbus.

Surveillance video shows the moment a car crashed through the front of Taft's Brewpourium Wednesday afternoon.

General Manager Justin Ryan said he doesn't know how long they'll be closed, but he knows they'll lose out on tens of thousands of dollars this weekend.