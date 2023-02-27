Tickets, schedule & parking: What to know when The Arnold Sports Festival returns this week

This year’s festival will feature more than 50 sports with more than 15,000 athletes at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on March 2-5.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Arnold Sports Festival is set to return to Columbus in March to celebrate 35 years as one of the largest multi-sport fitness events in the world.

This year’s festival will feature more than 50 sports with more than 15,000 athletes at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on March 2-5.

The weekend includes strength and Olympic sports, seven IFBB Pro League contests, the NPC Arnold Amateur Bodybuilding Championships, the Arnold Strongman Classic and the Arnold Classic.

The Arnold Expo will return alongside other events over the weekend. The expo will be open March 3-5.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go:

Expo Schedule

Friday, March 3 & Saturday, March 4: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Tickets

There are a variety of different ticket options for fans. The most popular is the Daily Expo ticket, which costs $35 for Friday and Saturday and $30 for Sunday.

Parking & Transportation

Downtown Shuttle Service

Free shuttle service will be available on buses marked "Arnold Downtown Shuttle" beginning Thursday through Sunday to every major downtown hotel.

Arnold Express Hours of Operation:

Friday, March 3, 2023

6:30 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

6:30 a.m. - 2:30 a.m. (Sunday morning)

Sunday, March 5, 2023

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center

Parking will be available at the Ohio Expo Center for $10 per day or $24 for a weekend pass.

Arnold Express shuttle buses will run between the Ohio Expo Center and the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Reserved Parking

Reserved parking is available in the Greater Columbus Convention Center garages beginning at $20. Spots can be purchased here.