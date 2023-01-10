Annual 'Buddy Walk' celebrates Down syndrome community

An estimated 10,000 people attended the event and helped raise more than $500,000.

OBETZ, Ohio — For children like Josie and Brady, Sunday was a day of inclusion.

"This child has been through so much but is so...always happy, he's always fighting and he's also persevering," said Brandi Keaton-Spencer, Brady's mother.

"When Josie was born, that night we were rushed to Nationwide Children's Hospital, she and I. While mom stayed at OSU where the birth was," said Jayce Ashwill, Josie's father.

They were among the hundreds of children with Down syndrome who participated in the 22nd annual Columbus Buddy Walk.

"These people have become some of my closest friends, the conversations that I have with them. The support that we give to one another is life-changing and I wouldn't trade it for the world," Keaton-Spencer said. "I know that my steps were ordered for a particular reason."

The event is the largest annual fundraising event for DSACO, The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio. But it’s about more than just raising money — it’s a huge celebration of the wonderful people with Down syndrome in our community.

"You have new families who have never experienced this before. They've never been with this much love and support from this many people who welcome them into our family and it's just beautiful to see from the beginning how we can be there for families," said Kari Jones, president & CEO of DSACO.

The 2023 Columbus Buddy Walk took place at Fortress Obetz with music, dancing, cheering, food, entertainment and much more for families and friends to enjoy. An estimated 10,000 people attended the event and helped raise more than $500,000.

"It's just really amazing," said Elizabeth Ashwill, Josie's mother. "We just love having those communities to rely and lean on. Everyone is so supportive on one another."