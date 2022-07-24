614 Restaurant Week features deals from 100+ Columbus-area restaurants

The event runs from July 25 through July 30.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Things are heating up this summer as 614 Restaurant Week returns for its second installment this year.

Starting July 25, central Ohioans can order and enjoy foods from their favorite local restaurant for both dine-in and carryout.

The event, created by 614 Media Group, runs through July 30. More than 150 participating restaurants are offering three-course meals with prices ranging from $20 to $40.

This week-long event is being held in honor of restaurants that faced immense challenges throughout the pandemic, according to the organization's website. The event is also benefitting the American Pie Party, which supports families dealing with pediatric cancer.

Some of the participating restaurants include:

Grandview Café

High Bank Distillery

Ohio Brewing Company

Pecan Penny's

Wolf's Ridge