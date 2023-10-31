x
LIST: 2023 trick-or-treat dates & times around central Ohio

Get your costume ready! 10TV has your list of trick-or-treating times for communities around central Ohio.
Credit: AnnaStills - stock.adobe.com
Close-up of children with pumpkins bags.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's one of the best times of the year for many kids - Halloween!

As you're planning your costume and prepping decorations, 10TV is checking one thing off your list. Here's the dates and times of trick-or-treating in communities around central Ohio.

*The following list of events is accurate as of Sept. 22, 2023. Please contact us if there are additions or corrections. 

Ashville

Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Bellefontaine

Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Bexley

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Blendon Township

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Canal Winchester

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Chillicothe

TBD

Columbus

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Delaware

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Dublin

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Gahanna

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Galena

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Genoa Township

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Grandview Heights

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Granville

TBD

Groveport

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Grove City

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hamilton Township

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Heath

Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.                

Hebron

TBD

Hilliard

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jefferson Township

TBD

Johnstown

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Kirkersville

TBD

Lancaster

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Madison Township

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mansfield

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Marion

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Marysville

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Minerva Park

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Mount Vernon

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Nelsonville

Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

New Albany

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. -8 p.m.

Newark

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Obetz

TBD

Orange Township

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Pataskala

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Pickerington

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Powell

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Prairie Township

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Reynoldsburg

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunbury

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thornville

Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Upper Arlington

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Westerville

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

West Liberty 

Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Whitehall

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Worthington

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

