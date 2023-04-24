Drake, 21 Savage performing in Columbus as part of 2023 North American tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four-time Grammy-winner Drake announced earlier this year he is teaming up with rapper 21 Savage for a North American arena tour. He’s now adding more tour dates, which include a stop in Columbus.
On Monday, Live Nation Concerts announced that there are 12 new dates for the highly anticipated 2023 “It’s All A Blur Tour.”
Drake and 21 Savage are performing at the Schottenstein Center on July 1. Presale tickets will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday on drakerelated.com.
Drake also added new tour dates in Toronto, Memphis, Denver, Austin and Charlotte.
The New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta dates, which were originally slated between June 16, 2023 and July 2, 2023, will be rescheduled to take place between Sept. 14, 2023 and Oct. 2, 2023.
The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.
You can see the full listing of tour dates below.
Drake 2023 tour dates
Thu June 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Wed July 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu July 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat July 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun July 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *
Sat July 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *
Mon July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu July 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri July 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat July 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Tue Aug. 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +
Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +
Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +
Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +
Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +
Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +
Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +
Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +
Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +
Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +
Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *
Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *
* 21 Savage not on this date.