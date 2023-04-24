Drake, 21 Savage performing in Columbus as part of 2023 North American tour

Presale tickets will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday on drakerelated.com.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four-time Grammy-winner Drake announced earlier this year he is teaming up with rapper 21 Savage for a North American arena tour. He’s now adding more tour dates, which include a stop in Columbus.

On Monday, Live Nation Concerts announced that there are 12 new dates for the highly anticipated 2023 “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

Drake and 21 Savage are performing at the Schottenstein Center on July 1. Presale tickets will be available through Cash App and Sprite beginning Wednesday and general sales will start Friday on drakerelated.com.

Drake also added new tour dates in Toronto, Memphis, Denver, Austin and Charlotte.

The New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta dates, which were originally slated between June 16, 2023 and July 2, 2023, will be rescheduled to take place between Sept. 14, 2023 and Oct. 2, 2023.

The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year put out two albums in 2022, “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” His last headlining tour was in 2018.

You can see the full listing of tour dates below.

Drake 2023 tour dates

Thu June 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed July 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu July 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat July 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun July 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Sat July 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Mon July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu July 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri July 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat July 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug. 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *