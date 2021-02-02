x
Dolly Parton says she declined Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump administration twice

The country star said she turned them down due to her husband being ill and avoiding travel during the pandemic.
Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Dolly Parton arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Dolly Parton said she was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice by the Trump administration but turned it down both times.

In an interview with the TODAY Show, the country star said the first time she couldn’t accept the honor was due to her husband being ill and the second time she wouldn’t travel because of COVID.

Parton said she’s heard that President Joe Biden might offer her the award again, but she might not accept because it could seem political.

During the pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to help Moderna develop its COVID-19 vaccine.

She has also donated millions of books to children over the years through her literacy non-profit.