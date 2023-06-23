Doja Cat, Ice Spice to perform at Nationwide Arena in December

General admission tickets go on sale on June 30 at 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat has just announced Nationwide Arena as one of the 24 stops on her upcoming tour. The show will take place on Monday, Dec. 4 and will be supported by special guest Ice Spice.

Tickets for The Scarlet Tour will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans by helping filter out bots and scalpers. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited amount of tickets will be available during a general sale starting Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a photo op with your party in front of the stage, pre-show VIP Lounge access, specially designed VIP gift items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Doja Cat is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Doja Cat shot to stardom with her 2019 album 'Hot Pink' and garnered multiple Grammy nominations for her 2021 album 'Planet Her.'

The tour kicks off on Oct. 31 in San Francisco and will conclude on Dec. 13 in Chicago.

Full list of tour dates:

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center *

Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena *

Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena *

Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena *

Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center *

Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center *

Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena *

Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center *

Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center *

Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center *

Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena *

Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center #

Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena *

Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center #

Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena #

Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center #

Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center #

Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden #

Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena #

Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center #

Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center #

Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena #

Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena #

Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center #

* with Doechii